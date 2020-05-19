Best eReaders for Canadian Book Lovers

eReaders have become the newest book-lover’s must-have device. Providing ease of use, an always slim size and access to millions of books without ever leaving one’s residence, it’s no surprise why eReaders are becoming popular. Whether you love fiction, non-fiction, business books, cook books, celebrity magazines etc., eReaders provide a multitude of opportunities for users’ learning or reading enjoyment. This month, find out the price, specifications and reasons to buy when Business Review Canada takes a look at the most popular eReader brands.

Kobo Vox

$199.99

Offered by Toronto-headquartered Kobo, the Kobo Vox is an eReader that is definitely Canada compatible. The Kobo Vox ensures vivid color on its seven inch multimedia screen. Users won’t have to worry about screen glare as the display is optimized for outdoor reading. Kobo provides an almost unlimited bookstore with its book selection that reaches 2.2 million titles, one million of them free. Inspired by a “Read Freely” philosophy, Kobo additionally makes your books officially yours. Once a title is purchased, the books are officially yours allowing users to read books on any open device regardless of its brand. With 8 GB of space, the Kobo Vox offers a carrying capacity of 5,000 books and 20,000 songs. With the opportunity to add up to 32GBs of extra space and through use of cloud storage, the Kobo Vox has enough room for everything you could ever need.

The Kobo Vox takes eReaders to the next level. Creating a social experience, Kobo has a community for book lovers allowing readers to interact based on conversation and the ability to share what you’re reading with friends on Facebook and Twitter.

Running off of an Android 2.3 OS, this eReader offers more than just books. Through the Android Marketplace, users can download a multitude of apps, up to 15,000. Check your email, social media, calendar and more. Additionally, the Kobo Vox is music and video compatible through file upload or streaming services such as Rdio.

Amazon Kindle Keyboard 3G

$139 - $189

The Amazon Kindle Keyboard 3G is a popular choice when it comes to digital reading. Weighing only 8.5 ounces, the Amazon Kindle Keyboard case depth is only one-third of an inch. This Kindle holds 3, 500 books and allows consumers to read without the annoyance of constant charging with its two month battery life. With built-in 3G and Wi-Fi, users can download books anytime and anywhere with no monthly fees or commitments.



When it comes to Amazon’s book selection, it’s hard to find something that competes. Offering one million books for purchase and over two million free out-of-copyright books, consumers will be able to read forever. Pricing on the Amazon Kindle varies, but Amazon promises that 800,000 are $9.99 or less. Other features include Public Library and Kindle Book Lending, 60,000 audiobooks, a download time of less than 60 seconds and even text-to-speech in English.

Sony Reader Wi-Fi

$149.99

The Sony Reader Wi-Fi is a perfect eReader for those book lovers who do not need extra feature distractions. An ultra-light six inch eReader that weights just 5.9 ounces, the Sony Reader’s slim size allows users to carry it anywhere whether in a purse, bag or even their pocket. A paper-like touch display offers the ability to select titles, turn pages and more with just the touch of a finger.

The Sony Reader’s Wi-Fi capabilities allow consumers to download their favourite books wirelessly from the Reader Store or access to public library titles for free. Store up to 1,200 book titles with the Reader’s 2 GB of memory as well as add more with an optional extra 32 GB through MicroSD card. Need to check the definition of a word in your novel? Users can just tap the screen and get access to 12 built-in dictionaries. Additionally, users can read for over a month on just one battery charge, which equals up to 14,000 continuous page turns.