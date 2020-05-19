Blackberry CEO contract extended to November 2023

Leading Ontario-based technology company Blackberry has announced that it has agreed to extend the contract of current Chief Executive Officer John Chen through November 2023.

Chen has been at the company for over four years, having joined in November 2013.

Chen has played a significant role within Blackberry during this time, leading the company’s turnaround which saw it shed its hardware manufacturing business, replacing this with significant investment in cybersecurity and imbedded software that now accounts for the vast majority of the company’s revenue.

“The BlackBerry Board of Directors has tremendous confidence in John Chen,” said Prem Watsa, Lead Director and Chair of the Compensation, Nomination and Governance Committee of the BlackBerry Board. “John engineered a successful turnaround and has the company repositioned to apply its strengths and assets to the Enterprise of Things, an emerging category with massive potential.

“John’s leadership is critical and the Board has determined that it is in the best of interests of BlackBerry and its shareholders to continue his service through November 2023.”

The contract extension will ensure transparency and invoke confidence throughout the company.