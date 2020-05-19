BlackBerry Dating App CupidRadar Makes Meeting Your Match Easier

CupidRadar, a location based dating website, announced its launch of its BlackBerry App to Canadians this week. Available for free through BlackBerry App World, this launch marks CupidRadar’s first international foray with its popular dating app.

“CupidRadar has been available to BlackBerry® users in Canada since we launched back in 2011 and will continue to be available to them through any smart phone or web-enabled device at our web site cupidradar.com,” said Mehrdad Sarlak, President of CupidRadar.com. “But with the launch of our BlackBerry® App, we’re enabling an entirely new level of real-time matching as our users live their busy lives going about their day. They no longer need to log in and manually search for users, because the app quietly runs in the background and enables us to do the searching and matching for them.”

How does CupidRadar work? The app connects CupidRadar members based on real-time locations. Once a match is made, users are able to interact through CupidRadar’s private messaging system within minutes.

“The programming challenges specific to the BlackBerry® platform vary greatly from country to country, so to enable our existing BlackBerry® app to also work in Canada required additional programming and changes, which our team mastered rather quickly.” added Sarlak, “The technical solutions we discovered and implemented enable us to have one CupidRadar BlackBerry® app that will work in all countries, which we like, and it will allow us to roll out our BlackBerry® app in additional countries very quickly from here on out, which we feel our users will like.”

Canadians can get access to the app through the following networks: Virgin Mobile, Bell Mobility, TELUS, Fido Solutions and Rogers.

“Unlike traditional dating websites where you spend countless hours messaging and talking on the phone with someone only to finally meet in person and realize you weren’t a good fit, CupidRadar enables you to meet your matches right away because you know they’re already near you,” said Sarlak.