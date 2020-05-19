BlackBerry launches new Cybersecurity Consulting services

BlackBerry has launched a new general data protection regulation (GDPR) and automotive Cybersecurity Consulting service, aimed at ensuring public safety from cyber attacks.

With GDPR set to be introduced by the EU in the summer of next year, demanding major changes to the ways organisations utilise and store personally identifiable information (PII), BlackBerry has announced it will provide businesses with guidance through the transitional process within its new Cybersecurity Consulting services.

"Having been engaged with the EU Justice Directorate-General since 2012, we understand the GDPR requirements and have developed expertise to help address the full range of GDPR implications for enterprises, from situational assessment to offering Data Protection Officer (DPO)-as-a-service," said Carl Wiese, BlackBerry’s Global Head of Sales.

In line with BlackBerry’s recent inroads into the automotive vehicle market, having partnered with Delphi on the development of automated software last month, BlackBerry will be offering a new service within its new launch that will look to eliminate security threats posed to autonomous and connected vehicles.

With there already being 112mn connected vehicles around the world, BlackBerry estimates that the global market for automotive cybersecurity will grow to $759mn by 2023.

"When it comes to connected cars, there is no safety without security," continued Weise.

"BlackBerry's cybersecurity consulting practice builds on decades of experience in information security, data protection and cyber-resilience to support our clients in protecting their most valuable assets. As hacking evolves and new threats arise, our new cybersecurity consulting services will help play a critical role in the development of secure connected and autonomous vehicles."

Spring Cloud, a prominent supplier of AI driving platforms in South Korea, will become the first partner of BlackBerry on its new cybersecurity consulting service initiative.