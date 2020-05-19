BlackBerry moves into cybersecurity services sector with new acquisition

BlackBerry has been moving into cybersecurity for some time now, and with its newest acquisition the company has announced the official debut of a professional cybersecurity services division.

This new division will tackle strategic technical, automotive and IoT security, plus testing and analysis. BlackBerry states that this new division will expand its capabilities to stop cybersecurity risks, which is especially good news for the company’s professional and executive clients.

The announcement of BlackBerry’s new division comes in tandem with its acquisition of Encription Limited, a UK-based cybersecurity consulting firm. This will increase the division’s ability to offer clients the best services possible.

“BlackBerry is the gold standard when it comes to security and we’re always evolving to maintain this high standard as the complexity of enterprise mobility and security increases,” said John Chen, Executive Chairman and CEO, BlackBerry in a press release. “We recognize that security vulnerabilities are a top risk concern for public and private sector organizations alike. The creation of our Professional Cybersecurity Services practice and acquisition of Encription reinforces our commitment to providing customers the industry’s most secure mobility solutions and helping them to assess and mitigate risks.”