BlackBerry to Offer Balance Technology to iPhone and Android

BlackBerry announced today its plans to bring the BlackBerry 10 OS Balance solution that separates work and personal data on BlackBerry devices to third party platforms. Secure Work Space will be available on iOS and Android managed by BlackBerry Enterprise Service 10, a multi-platform enterprise mobility management solution.

The BlackBerry Secure Work Space ensures complete separation between work and personal data with secured client applications for email, calendar, contacts, tasks, memos, secure browsing and document editing.

“With BlackBerry® Balance™ technology, we offer the industry's only true compromise-free separation of work and personal data and applications,” said David J Smith, EVP, Enterprise Mobile Computing. “With Secure Work Space for iOS and Android devices, we're extending as many of these features as possible to other platforms, critical in today’s Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) world. BlackBerry Enterprise Service 10 offers administrators a single, intuitive platform enabling them to effectively and securely manage a variety of devices while protecting their corporate assets and at the same time providing employees the flexibility they desire."

Through the Secure Work Space system, BlackBerry saves business time and money as they no longer have to set up VPN infrastructures to allow employees access to applications behind corporate firewalls. Secure Work Space is BlackBerry’s provision of a secure and reliable solution for businesses and Government entities that need to ensure security in BYOD policies.

“The vast majority of smartphones on the market aren’t adequately secure for corporate or government work,” said Robert Enderle, Principal Analyst, Enderle Group. “Currently BlackBerry Enterprise Service 10 combined with BlackBerry Balance or Secure Work Space has the only volume solution which has been designed from the ground up to provide the security most IT departments require. With this announcement BlackBerry is expanding beyond their own top to bottom approach to security to address this need on other platforms. With this product BlackBerry is showcasing their security legacy by providing a stronger cross platform security solution than anyone else can in the market.”

BlackBerry’s Secure Work Space will be available at the end of the second quarter 2013. More information will be announced at the BlackBerry Live conference in May 2013.