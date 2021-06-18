BlackBerry Redefines Itself for the 21st Century
On Thursday, Canadian security software supplier BlackBerry surpassed Wall Street estimates for its quarterly revenue. This takes the company one step closer to being the world’s leading provider of secure end-to-end mobility solutions—its new mission. After analysts predicted its first-quarter revenues at US$171.25mn, it finished the quarter with a total of US$174mn, with shares up 90% over the past year. To explain its recent success, BlackBerry highlighted increased demand for its cybersecurity and QNX operating software.
What Are Its Best-Selling Products?
No, it’s no longer cell phones. Instead, BlackBerry leads the market in cybersecurity. Ever since businesses have adopted cloud computing and moved to remote work, cyber threats have increased—and recent high-profile ransoms such as those paid by Colonial Pipeline and JBS Foods have companies worried. According to Frost and Sullivan, Blackberry is well-positioned to secure all IoT endpoints, in addition to over 96% of current cyber threats. All of the G7 governments (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US) rely on its software, as well as 45 companies in the Fortune 500.
Furthermore, BlackBerry now sells critical software for electric vehicles. The company already secures more than 500 million endpoints, including more than 195 million vehicles. They’ve now designed solutions for 23 of the top 25 global EV automakers, which represents 68% of total EV production. Said a proud Ottawa citizen: “The self-driving car—equipped with BlackBerry QNX software—is no mere hunk of metal. It’s the culmination of years of innovation and effort, a source of futuristic inspiration’.
How Did BlackBerry Get Here?
Cue a brief history of the company’s milestones, courtesy of Reuters:
- 1985. Mike Lazaridis and Douglas Fregin co-found Research In Motion (RIM) as an electronics and computer science business based in Waterloo, Ontario.
- 1994. RIM launches a handheld point-of-sale card reader, which verifies debit and credit transactions directly to a bank.
- 1997. RIM lists on the Toronto Stock Exchange, raising more than $115 million.
- 1999. RIM launches a rebranded BlackBerry email service across North America, offering the first wireless device to sync with corporate email systems.
- 2004. RIM’s subscriber base surpasses 1 million BlackBerry users.
- 2012. The CEO promises a strategic overhaul as RIM reports a slump in BlackBerry shipments.
- 2013. The company formally unveils the BlackBerry 10 at a glitzy launch event in New York, with simultaneous gatherings in other cities around the world. In conjunction with the launch, its CEO announces that the company is changing its name to BlackBerry.
How Has It Remained Relevant?
For those of you who thought BlackBerry had grown obsolete, nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, the company has spent the last decade reinventing itself from a phone company into a top security software and services provider. The following represents a handful of Blackberry’s recent FY21 achievements:
- Authored and received grants for 2,000 new patents
- Managed 18 major development centres in 7 countries
- Prevented over 165 million malware-based cyberattacks
Endpoint security, transport asset tracking, embedded systems—BlackBerry, rather than growing obsolete, has expanded into cutting-edge technologies. CNNMoney summed it up: ‘It’s time to get the image of people in the late ‘90s frantically typing on their CrackBerries out of your head. That’s BlackBerry’s past. Software and services that BlackBerry makes for other companies is its future. And it looks like a bright one’.
Intelliwave SiteSense boosts APTIM material tracking
“We’ve been engaged with the APTIM team since early 2019 providing SiteSense, our mobile construction SaaS solution, for their maintenance and construction projects, allowing them to track materials and equipment, and manage inventory.
We have been working with the APTIM team to standardize material tracking processes and procedures, ultimately with the goal of reducing the amount of time spent looking for materials. Industry studies show that better management of materials can lead to a 16% increase in craft labour productivity.
Everyone knows construction is one of the oldest industries but it’s one of the least tech driven comparatively. About 95% of Engineering and Construction data captured goes unused, 13% of working hours are spent looking for data and around 30% of companies have applications that don’t integrate.
With APTIM, we’re looking at early risk detection, through predictive analysis and forecasting of material constraints, integrating with the ecosystem of software platforms and reporting on real-time data with a ‘field-first’ focus – through initiatives like the Digital Foreman. The APTIM team has seen great wins in the field, utilising bar-code technology, to check in thousands of material items quickly compared to manual methods.
There are three key areas when it comes to successful Materials Management in the software sector – culture, technology, and vendor engagement.
Given the state of world affairs, access to data needs to be off site via the cloud to support remote working conditions, providing a ‘single source of truth’ accessed by many parties; the tech sector is always growing, so companies need faster and more reliable access to this cloud data; digital supply chain initiatives engage vendors a lot earlier in the process to drive collaboration and to engage with their clients, which gives more assurance as there is more emphasis on automating data capture.
It’s been a challenging period with the pandemic, particularly for the supply chain. Look what happened in the Suez Canal – things can suddenly impact material costs and availability, and you really have to be more efficient to survive and succeed. Virtual system access can solve some issues and you need to look at data access in a wider net.
Solving problems comes down to better visibility, and proactively solving issues with vendors and enabling construction teams to execute their work. The biggest cause of delays is not being able to provide teams with what they need.
On average 2% of materials are lost or re-ordered, which only factors in the material cost, what is not captured is the duplicated effort of procurement, vendor and shipping costs, all of which have an environmental impact.
As things start to stabilise, APTIM continues to utilize SiteSense to boost efficiencies and solve productivity issues proactively. Integrating with 3D/4D modelling is just the precipice of what we can do. Access to data can help you firm up bids to win work, to make better cost estimates, and AI and ML are the next phase, providing an eco-system of tools.
A key focus for Intelliwave and APTIM is to increase the availability of data, whether it’s creating a data warehouse for visualisations or increasing integrations to provide additional value. We want to move to a more of an enterprise usage phase – up to now it’s been project based – so more people can access data in real time.