BlackBerry to supply Jaguar with next-gen automotive software

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
Leading Canadian technology company BlackBerry has signed another automotive-centric partnership, this time with Jaguar Land Rover, to provide the manufacturer with access to its QNX and Certicom technologies.

The collaboration is a multi-year agreement in which BlackBerry will play a leading role in the development of Jaguar's next generation vehicles.

“Working with BlackBerry will enable us to develop the safe and secure next-generation connected car our customers want,” said Dave Nesbitt, Vehicle Engineering Director at Jaguar Land Rover.

“Together with BlackBerry engineers, we will be able to access the most dynamic and up-to-date software to ensure the highest security required for our connected vehicles.”

BlackBerry has focused heavily on developing technologies for autonomous vehicles in its ongoing strategy that has seen the company move away from its hardware business, now driving the majority of its revenue from software solutions.

Recent partnerships alongside BlackBerry's latest venture with Jaguar include those with Baidu, Qualcomm and Delphi, all aimed at developing automated driving software using BlackBerry's QNX platform.

“We are at a pivotal moment, where innovative automakers, such as Jaguar Land Rover, are realizing they need to take an active role in defining the software architecture for their vehicles,” said John Wall, SVP and GM of BlackBerry QNX, BlackBerry. 

“Connected and autonomous vehicles will react and drive based on rich data. Our platforms help process data efficiently and keep it secure and trusted.”

The partnership comes just two months following an announcement from Jaguar that it would be opening a software engineering centre in Ireland that would be used to develop autonomous and electric vehicle technologies.

