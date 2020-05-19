Article
The BlackBerry Z10 will be launched in the US on March 22nd by AT&T. Available for $199.99 USD, AT&T will start accepting pre-orders March 12th.

“AT&T customers were the first to experience BlackBerry smartphones and services in the U.S. and we are thrilled to bring the next evolution, the BlackBerry Z10, to the nation’s fastest 4G LTE network,” said Jeff Bradley, senior vice president, Devices and Developer Services, AT&T Mobility. “Customers who have grown to love the tried and true BlackBerry experience will continue to enjoy the easy typing and the secure platform they expect with a fresh platform that lets them get more out of their smartphone with easy access to all their messages in BlackBerry Hub.”

This launch marks BlackBerry’s entrance back into the smartphone market after its hiatus due to pushbacks of the release of the Blackberry 10 OS. Highly anticipated, BlackBerry 10 could be a sink or swim situation for the faltering technology company. The US launch is an important initiative for BlackBerry and the company hopes the new OS will prevent its imminent demise. With Google and Apple’s strong hold on the smartphone market, the BlackBerry 10 will have to excel to gain back market share.

The BlackBerry 10 was launched in Canada on February 5th and the company claims it had the best launch day ever in BlackBerry history, specifically performing 50 per cent better than any other launch.

It’s obvious Canada still supports BlackBerry and its new BlackBerry OS, but the US is a much more skeptical market. For BlackBerry to survive, the BlackBerry 10 OS launch in the US needs to see success.

