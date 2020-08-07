Blue Yonder to help NFI Industries expand freight capacity

NFI Industries - a leading international third party logistics provider - has partnered with Blue Yonder to harness the companies leading supply chain platforms for on the spot price quoting and freight capacity, via an integrated dynamic pricing discovery solution.

“As freight capacity tightens, the ability to find the right carrier at the right price becomes increasingly difficult,” noted Blue Yonder in a company statement.

By harnessing Blue Yonder’s dynamic pricing discovery solution, NFI Industries will benefit from real time price quotes based on market dynamics and securing the necessary freight capacity.

In addition the partnership with Blue Yonder will allow NFI Industries to reach more shippers via the Blue Yonder transportation management solution, which includes a large portfolio of customers.

“The dynamic price discovery solution can be adopted by existing Blue Yonder transportation management customers seamlessly. By synching their technologies, Blue Yonder and NFI will help increase profitability for shippers and carriers,” added Blue Yonder.

Serving a wide variety of industries, NFI Industries is dedicated to providing its customers with customised and engineered solutions that ‘propels businesses to succeed’. In addition to providing specialised non-asset logistics solutions, NFI Industries’ integrated services include: dedicated transportation, warehousing, intermodal, global logistics and real estate services.

“Collaborating with the right technology partners has been key in elevating the customer experience we have been able to deliver and to NFI’s growth,” commented David Broering, President, Non-Asset Solutions at NFI.

“Our partnership has generated new ways for us to engage customers, enabled us to better help shippers continually improve, and established a more reliable and sustainable foundation that allows NFI to be more efficient, agile, and innovative.”

Built on Blue Yonder’s LuminateTM Platform , the dynamic price discovery solution is powered by Microsoft Azure. The Luminate Platform combines data from both internal and external sources - including shippers’ digital supply chain ecosystems - to harness both artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities, enabling smarter and more actionable business decisions.

“We’re excited to be working with NFI to help them grow their leadership position in the freight marketplace,” added Terry Norton, vice president, 3PL & Transportation, Blue Yonder.

“The ability to obtain real-time pricing and capacity using the dynamic pricing discovery solution will allow NFI to grow its non-asset based carrier business while providing these carriers with the ability to meet their business needs to get goods where they need to be at a predictable price.”

About NFI Industries

NFI Industries is a fully integrated supply chain solutions provider, headquartered in North America. The company has been privately held by the Brown family since its founding in 1932.

For more information on business topics in the United States and Canada, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief North America .