Blue Yonder launches AI solutions for the ‘new normal’

Digital innovation and supply chain solutions company Blue Yonder has announced the launch of its AI-powered Luminate Planning suite.

Conceived as a set of next-gen solutions which will allow boundaryless planning, the suite will contain integrated sales and operations execution, and an intelligence engine with forecasting capabilities, creating the potential for a fully autonomous supply chain.

Answering questions that have long-preceded the COVID-19 pandemic but have now increased in importance, with Luminate Planning, Blue Yonder hopes to tackle global disruption, chain complexity, regional sourcing and more with AI and ML technology. The portfolio features:

A reimagined, customisable, collaborative and workflow-based user experience.

Constant real-time end-to-end data collection from suppliers, distributors, customers and many more.

AI-powered predictive analytics and forecasting, including disruption prediction and automated problem-solving.

End-to-end visualisation of the entire supply chain, allowing short-term operations to be automated and for increased emphasis on mid to long-term strategic planning.

“It’s becoming clear that industry leaders need integrated planning, visibility and orchestration to fully optimize their supply chain,” said Desikan Madhavanur, Exec VP and CDO.

“These powerful new capabilities within Luminate Planning enable our customers to access end-to-end planning, minimize risk and deliver resiliency with confidence, ensuring that supplies are getting to the people who need them in the most profitable and automated way possible.”

Well-received by clients

Already recognised for their utility and exceptional innovativeness, Blue Yonder’s Luminate Planning suite has already begun to receive acclaim from the company’s clients.

Particularly pleased with the new tech is Indian multinational car manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra, which noted that Luminate Planning accommodated the company’s need for up-to-the-minute data to stay ahead of industry trends.

“Mahindra & Mahindra is constantly evaluating scientific methods to tweak demand forecasting, inventory management, and replenishment planning strategies for its spare parts, in order to simultaneously extract supply chain efficiencies and maximise customer service,” said Aniruddh Srivastava, Head of Supply Chain Planning.

“Blue Yonder’s Luminate Platform applies ML algorithms to both systematically classify spare parts into unique demand clusters and establish significance of demand attributes, resulting in incremental value-add from further fine-tuning of assigned service levels and associated inventory costs.”

