BMW & AWS accelerate data driven innovation in automotive

In an announcement made by AWS the company reports its latest joint partnership with BMW Group to accelerate BMW Group’s pace of innovation by incorporating data and analytics at the heart of the automotive manufacturer’s decision making.

The comprehensive strategic collaboration will see the two companies combine their industry knowledge and strengths to develop cloud-enabled solutions that increase efficiency, performance, and sustainability across the entire automotive life cycle.

As part of the collaboration, BMW Group will migrate its data across its entire business units and operations in over a hundred countries to AWS including its sales, manufacturing, and maintenance operations to help increase agility, develop new insights, and innovate new customer experiences.

In addition both companies will invest in enabling training for 5,000 BMW Group affiliated software engineers, and empower its global workforce to use data more efficiently.

“The BMW Group is driving digitalisation and innovation in the automotive industry. We are making data central to the way we work and we look forward to collaborating with AWS to merge our talents, continuing to raise the bar for innovation among automakers and delivering exciting new experiences for our customers around the world,” commented Alexander Buresch, CIO and Senior Vice President, BMW Group IT.

Central to the strategy, BMW Group will expand its company-wide data lake - built on Amazon Simple Storage Service, titled the ‘Cloud Data Hub’ - in order to deliver innovation across its global operations providing a common overview of the entire organisation and a central starting point for new developments.

Employees will have access to the breadth of AWS’s services to process, interrogate, and enrich several petabytes of engineering, manufacturing, sales, and vehicle performance data. Third-party partners of BMW Group, will also be able to contribute relevant data to the hub.

The two organisations have also set ambitions to collaborate on innovative products and solutions to improve operational performance and increase transparency in the supply chain.

“AWS provides the most comprehensive suite of cloud offerings to enable automakers to build applications that touch every point in the customer journey. By combining the domain expertise of the BMW Group with AWS’s demonstrated leadership in the cloud, we’re expanding our impact across the automotive industry so that stakeholders, from parts manufacturers to mechanics, can benefit from greater visibility and insights. As customer expectations evolve alongside automotive technologies, automakers can rely on AWS to help them seize opportunities and take the lead in areas such as electric and autonomous vehicles, ridesharing, data services, and more,” concluded Matt Garman, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Amazon Web Services, Inc.

To find out more, click here!

For more information on business topics in the United States and Canada, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief North America .