BMW ReachNow signs up 13,000 users in Seattle after 1 month

In just one month since launching, 13,000 people in Seattle have signed up to BMW ReachNow, the German automaker's free-floating premium car sharing service.

Along with this news, BMW Group today announced the ReachNow executive team to be based at the company’s North American headquarters in Seattle: Steve Banfield joins as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sandra Phillips is named Chief Customer Officer (CCO) and Jean-Francois (Jeff) Ganot serves as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

“The rapid adoption of ReachNow in Seattle is proof-positive of the demand for a premium car sharing alternative that provides an experience as convenient as owning a car,” noted Marcus Krieg, Head of CarSharing Business Unit, BMW Group. “We are extremely pleased that the City and people of Seattle have been so welcoming of ReachNow and are confident that we will continue to thrive – both here and across North America – under the direction of our new leadership team.”

Over the past four weeks, thousands of Seattle residents have downloaded the ReachNow app and used the industry’s first-of-its-kind, near-instant smartphone-based registration process to take one of the 370 BMW 3 Series, BMW i3 and MINI vehicles out on the road. ReachNow members have driven the equivalent of nearly four trips around the planet.

ReachNow is the latest in mobility services from the BMW Group. In addition to providing traditional free-floating car sharing, the service will also offer a chauffeur-driven “ride hailing” service, vehicle delivery valet service, short and long term rentals and peer-to-peer car sharing to members in North America. From its Seattle, WA headquarters, ReachNow will serve Seattle and additional North American cities by the end of 2016.

Consumers can register for the service by downloading the ReachNow app for iPhone from the App Store and for Android on Google Play. More information can be found at www.reachnow.com.

