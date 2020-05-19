BMW wins bid to supply LAPD with an electric fleet

BMW of North America has announced that it has won the bid to supply Los Angeles Police Department with vehicles for its transportation fleet.

The company will supply LAPD with 100 fully-electric BMW i3 cars. This model was evaluated alongside other EVs in LA as part of LAPD's usual fleet. The i3 was chosen due to a combination of EPA-rated efficiency, reliability, and ConnectedDrive services used to support fleet management applications. BMW also has the advantage of charging infrastructure knowledge and a large network of servicing centers.

Mayor Garcetti said: “We should be thinking green in everything we do — and these new EVs show how local government can lead. Our sustainability plan pushes L.A. to speed adoption of greener practices and technologies, which also save money and resources.”

Ludwig Willisch, President and CEO of BMW of North America, added: “The attributes of the BMW i3 position it to excel as the ideal vehicle for municipal organizations. The performance and technical capabilities, such as the BMW i3 ‘s acceleration, and its ConnectedDrive integration, are perfectly suited to transform the future mobility of the Los Angeles Police Department while also reducing their carbon footprint."

The BMW i3 police cars began hitting the streets of Los Angeles this spring, emblazened with the LAPD insignia. As the department’s non-emergency fleet vehicles, the BMW i3s will be used throughout the department as transportation for officers and in community outreach initiatives.

BMW's software data system will integrate with the LAPD's fleet management system, allowing the department to electronically receive critical data needed to effectively maintain the fleet.

