Boeing: advancing its supply chain to better serve customers

As its capacity continues to grow, Boeing begins its gradual retirement of Aviall brand, to further advance its supply chain.

Who is Aviall and what services does it currently provide within the aviation industry?

Acquired by Boeing in 2006, Aviall became a part of Boeing’s supply chain capability to provide aftermarket parts, equipment and services within the aviation industry, which Aviall has been doing since 1932.

Currently the company serves: business aviation, general aviation, commercial customers and defence customers around the world.

What does the retirement of the Aviall brand mean for Boeing?

The retirement of Aviall, comes as part of Boeing’s plans to integrate and align its businesses under the Boeing brand and systems, to better serve its customers. Parts, equipment and supply chain solutions previously sold by Aviall will now be offered directly through Boeing’s own aerospace aftermarket supply chain services.

“Through our robust and growing supply chain capability, Boeing offers industry-leading distribution and repair solutions to customers across the commercial, government, business and general aviation markets,” commented William Ampofo, vice president of Global Services Supply Chain. “Streamlining our operations under a single brand will further strengthen the services and support our customers know and trust from Boeing, Aviall and legacy KLX Aerospace. We will work closely with customers and suppliers to help them realize the benefits of the industry’s most integrated, optimized and responsive global supply chain.”

Who is Boeing?

Boeing is one of the worlds largest providers of commercial airplanes, defence, space systems, security systems and global services. The company supports commercial and government customers in over 150 countries, with technology innovation.

Did you know? Boeing employs over 150,000 people worldwide.

