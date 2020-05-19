Boeing and Porsche partner on premium urban air mobility market

Boeing and Porsche signs a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore premium urban air mobility market and expansion of urban traffic into airspace.

Both companies will leverage each other’s market strengths and insights to study the future of premium personal urban air mobility vehicles. In addition, the two companies will create an international team focusing on various aspects of urban air mobility such as market potential and possible use, as well as developing a concept for fully electrical vertical takeoff and landing.

"Porsche is looking to enhance its scope as a sports car manufacturer by becoming a leading brand for premium mobility. In the longer term, this could mean moving into the third dimension of travel," commented Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG. "We are combining the strengths of two leading global companies to address a potential key market segment of the future."

Steve Nordlund, Vice President and General Manager of Boeing NeXt, also commented on the joint partnership: "This collaboration builds on our efforts to develop a safe and efficient new mobility ecosystem, and provides an opportunity to investigate the development of a premium urban air mobility vehicle with a leading automotive brand […] Porsche and Boeing together bring precision engineering, style and innovation to accelerate urban air mobility worldwide."

Did you know? A 2018 study by Porsche Consulting forecasts that the urban air mobility market will pick up speed after 2025. Indicating that urban air mobility solutions will transport passengers more quickly and efficiently than current conventional means of terrestrial transport, at a lower cost and with greater flexibility.

