Bombardier names airBaltic as first client for new CS300 aircraft

Bombardier is on the verge of launching its latest commercial aircraft model, the CS300, and now the Canadian manufacturer has revealed its first client. This week at the Dubai Airshow, Bombardier announced that Latvian Air Baltic Corporation AS (airBaltic) will be the first airline to fly CS300 when the aircraft is officially launched toward the end of 2016.

“We are thrilled to confirm that airBaltic will be the first airline in the world to operate the CS300 aircraft,” said Fred Cromer, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft, in a press release issued by Bombardier. “As one of Europe’s leading innovative airlines, airBaltic is successfully reshaping its business plan and expanding network capacities on the backbone of the C Series aircraft – which will provide the perfect fusion of performance, technology and comfort.”

RELATED CONTENT: Bombardier Introduces the Challenger 350

Cromer added that new features of the CS300 aircraft, like increased cabin living space, will help airBaltic in its goals of optimizing its seating capacity while maintaining passenger comfort for a “world-class flying experience.” AirBaltic CEO Martin Gauss also discussed the benefits that the new addition of CS300 aircrafts will bring to the company.

RELATED CONTENT: Canadian Aerospace Industry Sees 6.7% Revenue Increase

“Bombardier’s CS300 airliners are integral to the execution of airBaltic’s business development strategy and fleet optimization plan,” said Gauss. “The CS300 aircraft has exceeded our expectations in terms of its noise and emissions footprint, aligned with airBaltic’s low environmental impact vision. Additionally, it will offer airBaltic passengers a widebody, unparalleled in-flight passenger experience, perfectly complementing our modern fleet of 12 Bombardier Q400 turboprops.”

AirBaltic reportedly has 13 CS300s on firm order from Bombardier, and retains the option for a further seven. AirBaltic will be using these new planes to expand its global footprint as well as replace older outmoded aircrafts in its fleet.