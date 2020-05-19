Article
Bombardier, Siemens team up to optimise product development

May 19, 2020
Leading Canadian aerospace manufacturer Bombardier has teamed up with leading global automation company Siemens in the aim of optimising its engineering processes and product development.

Bombardier will look to utilise Siemens’ Teamcenter solutions, specifically designed to enable firms to deliver complex products whilst identifying ways to maximise productivity and streamline operations.

“Using Teamcenter to establish an integrated solution spanning across engineering disciplines and downstream users could facilitate the use of consistent processes and leverage collaboration across the enterprise,” said Brigitte Larivière, head of Value chain and Functional experience, Bombardier Information Solutions. “Bombardier looks forward to what we can achieve from these capabilities.”

Companies across all industries are looking to cut costs and transform their workloads by turning more readily to advanced technologies and solutions such as these.

Recently, leading Canadian telecommunications provider Shaw Communications revealed that 3,300 of its employees, equating to 25% of its entire workforce, accepted voluntary departure packages, as the firm looked to revitalise its operations in this way.

“Implementing Teamcenter can help provide Bombardier with greater flexibility in their product development cycles, which is critical in today’s competitive production environment,” said Bob Jones, Executive Vice President, Siemens PLM Software.

