Breakthrough Energy Ventures to become a leader in the cleantech industry

Led by investors, Breakthrough Energy Ventures will provide sustainable solutions within a multitude of sectors

Breakthrough Energy Ventures is set to revolutionise current processes by committing to providing $1 billion to ensure the development of cleantech companies, reduce greenhouse gas emissions by half a gigaton and tackle the important issue of climate change.

On their website, Bill Gates has stated, “if you could change the price of one thing to really lift up the lives of the poorest people everywhere, it would be the price of energy. They could get to their jobs, they could buy fertiliser, they could have lights at night.”

He added, “The energy miracle that’s allowed for modern civilisation has primarily been based on hydrocarbons that is coal, gasoline, natural gas”, resulting in climate change, particularly affecting the poorest people on the planet.

What we need to do is fund the researchers who are already looking at the early stages of this problem.”

The company have stated: “The new model will be a partnership between governments, research institutions, and investors. Scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs can invent and scale the innovative technologies that will limit the impact of climate change while providing affordable and reliable energy to everyone.”

With 20 investors from an array of industries, Breakthrough Energy Ventures will find technological and innovation solutions to issues such as population growth and lack of renewable energy sources, with a focus on construction, transportation, electricity, agriculture and manufacturing.

Breakthrough Energy Venture has recently released their framework, the “Landscape of Innovation,” in order to support other investors who wish to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and support the initiative. They have stated, “Our leadership will be made up of entrepreneurial investors and scientists, and our investments will be guided by solid research as well as by market priorities.”

