Broadcom : Connecting everything

Did you know that an estimated 99.9% of all data internet traffic passes through Broadcom technology on its digital journey? In a world first, the US-based company powered the first Wi-Fi 6E Smartphone, sealing its place in history.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Broadcom’s history of technological innovations spans back more than 50 years. This year (2021), Broadcom BCM4389 partnered with Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to deliver a multi-gigabit Wi-Fi 6 performance in the existing 5 GHz band with 160 MHz capabilities.

Braodcom’s software and networking technologies connect people, homes and businesses, production processes and businesses. They enable service providers, enterprises, data centres and the cloud to quickly and securely move and store the huge volumes of data needed for today’s applications.

The global technology leader designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. As a key partner of Ensono, Broadcom focus on supporting their mainframe software offering:

Application development

Mainframe compliance and data protection

Operational analytics

Mainframe operations management

Testing and quality

Identity and Access

Broadcom has now launched Adaptive Protection, an advanced capability as part of the Symantec Endpoint Security solution.

Leveraging machine learning (ML) techniques built on decades of Symantec endpoint security experience, Adaptive Protection delivers enhanced security that is automated and customised for a customer’s environment while ensuring zero impact to productivity. Adaptive Protection enables enterprises to stay ahead of cyber attacks and stop breaches before they happen.

Adaptive Protection provides enterprises with an automated endpoint solution that strengthens protection and hardens systems, including: