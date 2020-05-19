Can a hosted PBX help your business avoid communication issues?

Do you have communication issues in your business?

From lost messages to equipment that doesn't do what you want it to do, communication issues can stress you out and bring down your productivity. Communication breakdowns can also hamper teamwork, and play havoc with customer service.

That's where hosted PBX comes in. A hosted PBX (private branch exchange) solution can solve communication issues for your business.

What are some of the problems that can be solvedusin by switching to a hosted PBX?

Keeping in Touch While Telecommuting

With a hosted PBX, you'll benefit from a wealth of features that make it easier to keep in touch while telecommuting.

Whether you have staff members who telecommute on a regular basis, or you need to get in touch with someone who is out and about for the afternoon, a hosted PBX can help.

Because hosted PBX solutions can be used with mobile or VoIP phones, your staff can stay in touch with you, each other and their clients, no matter where they are.

From phone calls to teleconferencing and instant messaging, a hosted PBX takes the pain out of staying in touch with mobile colleagues.

Misplaced Messages

Misplaced messages are a problem for both your team and your customers.

From scribbled sticky notes to unanswered voicemails, lost or unanswered messages can slow your team down. Not to mention customers who will be irate if their messages are ignored, thus compromising your business' reputation.

With a hosted PBX you can take advantage of features such as find me and follow me to make it easier to reach the right person.

Auto attendants make it easier for customers to reach the correct department, while features such as voicemail to email ensure messages don't go unnoticed.

Cost of Communication

As the article "5 Communication Issues That Can Be Avoided With Hosted PBX" says, there's no need for a costly investment to set up and run a hosted PBX service.

Compared to legacy phone systems, hosted PBX solutions are much lower in cost. You'll save money on your communications without compromising on quality.

As well as being cheaper to set up and run, your business won't need to pay out a lot to add new staff members to the existing hosted PBX system.

Scaling Your Service to Your Business

One of the benefits of hosted PBX is that you can easily scale your service to your business.

As your business grows, it's easy to scale a hosted PBX to meet your growing needs. From the number of devices to the amount of data, most PBX solutions are designed to scale up and down easily.

The scalability of hosted PBX means you'll only pay for what you need, and changes to your business can be accommodated without a large financial outlay, or the need to physically install extra phone lines.

Repairs and Problems

Repairs and problems are much easier to deal with if you use a hosted PBX, because the responsibility for them lies with your PBX provider.

Your PBX will be hosted and administered off-site, cutting down on the problems your business will have to deal with. Security and reliability will be handled by your provider, as will any software issues.

Hosted PBX systems are usually designed with user friendliness in mind too, decreasing the amount of time spent troubleshooting in the office.

A hosted PBX can solve and prevent communication issues in your business, turning your communications into a tool that works for you.

About the Author: Tristan Anwyn is an author who writes on a range of topics including social media, SEO that works, and how to use a PBX for better business communications.