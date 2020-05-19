Can your small business benefit from the cloud?

Are you currently familiar with the cloud and how it can help your small business?

You’ve most likely heard of the cloud, right? And while you may not be completely knowledgeable on this technology, it could be beneficial to you and your business.

However, as the one running the company, you may not have a strong background in technology. Therefore, incorporating the cloud into your business could ultimately prove to be difficult. Specifically, you may not have the manpower to properly assist you with the task.

“Small businesses are typically comfortable with outsourcing non-strategic tasks, such as email, payroll and fleet services. Moving to the cloud fits in with this approach and philosophy,” says Michelle Yuenger, manager of business applications at CenturyLink.

The benefits

Though an incentive, cost savings shouldn’t be the sole financial strategy for moving your small business over to the cloud. For example, a greater portion of capital expenses can become more predictable operating expenses, meaning any savings could be used for reinvestments and more cloud capabilities.

The provider

Choosing the right provider to assist your company with the cloud is an important factor to consider. Specifically, you need to understand what a provider is and isn’t going to do for you and your business.

You’ll want to find out if the staff working with you is local (i.e. in the United States or offshore). Will you have a specific staff assigned to your company? It’s also recommended that you find out the hours in which a provider is willing to work with you; not everyone is available 24/7.

One of the most critical questions to consider, Yuenger adds: “What are the consequences if the provider fails to solve the issue?”

The security

While most providers will have good security measures for various scenarios, if your particular business is over sensitive when it comes to protection, then you may choose to be more selective when hiring a provider.

Don’t be afraid to do extensive research on these providers. Specifically, look at a provider’s financial health to assess the longevity of the company and to prevent paying for services you don’t really need or want.

Most importantly, don’t pay for security if you don’t need it.

The time

Migrating to the cloud is a big step, so don’t rush into it — take your time! Before you make any changes, identify what your specific needs are for your business, as well as the type of support that is going to help your company prosper.

