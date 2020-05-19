Canadian blockchain startup Coinsquare launches across 25 European countries

Toronto-based cryptocurrency trading platform, Coinsquare, this week launched its full suite of cryptocurrencies and digital services across 25 European Union member countries. Coinsquare is world’s premier platform for the global trading of Bitcoin, Ethereum and alt-currencies. The company estimates its entrance into the 25 European nations will expand its market opportunity by 1,200%.

Coinsquare has announced that, going forward into the next stage of its global growth, it will remain focused on transparency, risk mitigation and fostering an open-minded culture among its users and employees.

New European customers will have access to Coinsquare’s full suite of digital products, which include the ability to trade and purchase cryptocurrencies; Coinsquare Wealth, which provides higher levels of security and a concierge service for traders; Coinsquare API, which launched in June 2018 and, according to Digital Journal, “give businesses access to tailored digital currency trading platforms”; and Coinsquare Capital Markets, which provides services to institutional and family office investors.

"From our earliest days, Coinsquare has been focused on building the most compliant and secure trading business in the cryptocurrency space. After building a great deal of new infrastructure, achieving a successful third party financial audit, and securing top-tier Canadian banking, we felt the time was right to expand our offering to another market. We decided to begin with Europe given the size of the opportunity and our ability to offer something unique to that market," said Cole Diamond, Coinsquare CEO, in a press release.

"Europe is a rapidly-growing cryptocurrency market and the cryptocurrency community there is excited to have an option that puts security, compliance, and risk management at the forefront of its offering."