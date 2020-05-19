Article
Technology & AI

Canadian Customers of Best Buy and Tivo at Risk from Massive Email Hack

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Written BY: Brett Booen

Epsilon, a Dallas-based provider of permission based email services, was hacked starting last Wednesday. Email addresses from Canadian customers of large corporations such as Best Buy and Tivo as well as others were stolen in a massive breach.

Large corporations that have been affected started informing customers by email last Friday.

“On March 31, we were informed by Epsilon, a company we use to send emails to our customers, that files containing the email addresses of some Best Buy customers were accessed without authorization,” said an official Best Buy email sent to customers.

Epsilon informed corporations that the breach only accessed customer email addresses and that no other information was acquired.

“A rigorous assessment determined that no other personal identifiable information associated with those names was at risk. A full investigation is currently underway,” said an Epsilon press release”

Customers may receive spam emails as a result of the hack and are therefore being informed to be wary of emails sent from unknown addresses and cautious when opening links or attachments. It is speculated that hackers may try to use the emails in “phishing” attempts by using authentic looking emails to acquire sensitive customer information such as usernames, passwords, credit card details, etc.

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Click here to read the latest edition of Business Review Canada

Additionally, the breach also has affected companies and corporations based in the US. These include JPMorgan Chase, Capital One, Barclays Bank, Citigroup, Walgreens, LL Bean, Ritz-Carlton, Marriot Rewards, Brookstone, Disney Destination, New York & Company, Home Shopping Network, Kroger and Robert Half.

Epsilon is a unit of Alliance Data Co that sends 40 billion emails annually for 2500 clients.

Best BuyEpsilonIT security breachesTiVo
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI