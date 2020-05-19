Article
Technology & AI

Canadian Wine App Offers LCBO Insight

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
Wine connoisseurs rejoice! Buying wine just got even easier with this new free smartphone app “Wine Picks & Pairings”. Utilizing GPS technology and real time inventory data, this wine app will share with you the top 10 wines at your closest LCBO.

“Ever stood in front of a wall of bottles in the liquor store wishing someone would just tell you which one to buy?” asks Natalie MacLean, the editor of Canada’s largest wine web site at www.nataliemaclean.com. "This app knows which LCBO store you're in, or the closest one to you, and gives you my top ten list of wines that are in stock right now."

Allowing users to select a customized top wine list, the app allows differentiation between wine type, score and price.  The app also answers questions for customers while they’re down the aisle. Need a good wine for Canada celebrations or which wine under $15 tastes the best? Natalie Maclean’s wine has got your wine shopping covered.

One particularly interesting feature allows users to scan their entire wine collection into the app’s virtual cellar log. Users will be able to keep tabs on what’s in their current collection as well as add notes as they make their way through their supply.

 

“Even if you don’t have a large stash of bottles, it’s helpful to know which wines you already have and which ones you need to buy when you’re shopping,” Natalie adds. “You also won’t forget to drink that special bottle before it’s too late.”

Available on Android and BlackBerry smartphones, wine connoisseurs can get the app here: Android and  BlackBerry.

