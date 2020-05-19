Article
Caterpillar launches CAT S60—the first smartphone with thermal imaging technology

By Cinch Translations
May 19, 2020
As technology improves, developers are able to create devices more attuned to specialized needs. This week heavy machinery giant Caterpillar entered the specialized smartphone market with the launch of the CAT S60. As the first smartphone developed specifically with construction and utility sectors in mind, the Android-powered CAT S60 features 32GB of onboard storage, a Snapdragon Octa-core processor, and a special feature that makes it like no other smartphone that’s come before.

That feature is a built-in thermal imaging camera supplied by FLIR, hailed by Caterpillar as a global leader in thermal imaging technology. This is the first time that a smartphone has been built with heat sensitive technology, and as Caterpillar notes the potential applications for the feature are vast.

“Ideal for builders, electricians, emergency services, utility workers and so many more, the thermal camera can be used to almost endless effect, saving time and money by detecting heat loss around windows, spotting moisture and finding overheating appliances,” notes the launch statement.

Key features of the CAT S60 include:

  • Thermal imaging camera, powered by FLIR
  • Strengthened Die Cast Frame
  • Drop proof to 1.8m, MIL Spec 810G
  • Super bright display (typical 540 nits), Gorilla Glass 4
  • 4.7” HD capacitive multi-touch with auto wet finger & glove support
  • Optimized battery performance (3800mAh)
  • High quality audio experience (>105dB)
  • Underwater 13MP main camera with dual flash, 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4G LTE
  • Snapdragon 617 Octa-core processor
  • 32GB ROM, 3GB RAM
  • Android Marshmallow

 

Could this be the start of a trend? Will we start to see more specialized smartphones for a range of sectors and functionalities? If so, it’s an exciting era of technology on the horizon.

[SOURCE: Mining Global]

