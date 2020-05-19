Caterpillar publishes annual sustainability report and year in review

Today Caterpillar is taking a look back at its successes of 2015 what to anticipate in the year to come. The mining and construction manufacturer released its annual Year in Review and Sustainability Report, detailing how Caterpillar navigated a year of difficult economic conditions to meet its consumers’ challenges.

The report is divided into two parts: the first, titled “What We’ve Built, Where We’re Headed,” looks at the highlights of Caterpillar’s 2015 fiscal year including its highest sales within a decade and a 10 percent quarterly dividend increase throughout the year.

In the second part of the report, “What We’ve Built, What We’re Solving,” Caterpillar recounts its sustainability efforts, which include an increased investment in alternative and renewable energy and drawing attention to the issue of natural ecosystem restoration. The company also details its strong safety record.

"World population growth will continue to drive increased demand for energy, commodities, infrastructure and transportation – all of which require the power, endurance and sophistication of Cat® equipment," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO, Doug Oberhelman, in the release. "We believe it's possible to promote progress, balancing economic growth with society's needs and reducing impact on the environment. With our strategic focus on the long term, and the prudent steps we're taking now, we are investing in the future and successfully executing today."

Check out the full reports here.