Cell-abrate 40th Anniversary of First Cell-Phone Call

Today marks the 40th anniversary of the world’s first cell-phone call. The mobile interface has come a long way since that day in 1973 when Motorola’s Martin Cooper placed that famous first call to none other than his rival Joe Engel from Bell Systems, to tell him that he had lost the race in mobile technology.

It’s no surprise that the world’s first cell-phone call was of a professional nature on a busy street corner. Imagine how many times a day you find yourself in similar circumstances. You now have a reference point as to how that was made possible.

Just last year we celebrated the 20th anniversary of the first text message that read: Merry Christmas. Oddly enough, our text messages are toting as equally un-profound messages as the first text ever sent.

So , what can we expect from the mobile phone technology in the years to come? There are several rumors buzzing around the internet about Facebook is partnering with HTC to make the first ever Facebook cell-phone. Considering one in seven people use Facebook, this could be a real possibility for the social network. Studies show that Facebooks target demographic: teens, might be leaving Facebook for less “boring” social networks. Adding a Facebook specific mobile phone to line up might spark the interest of those teens that are subject to the “shiny new toy” complex.

For now we will set rumors aside and celebrate the 40th anniversary of the first phone call that indefinitely changed the way we communicate.

