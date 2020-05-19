Article
Technology & AI

CentriLogic expands in Vancouver

By sarahbaeb baeb
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

CentriLogic, a global provider of managed IT outsourcing solutions, is expanding its operations in Canada with a new facility in Vancouver, British Columbia. 

The company currently owns and operates four data centres throughout the Greater Toronto Area. It can now deliver its portfolio of managed hosting, cloud, co-location, private network and disaster recovery as-a-service (DRaaS) solutions coast-to-coast for national and global enterprises that need the coverage. The expansion is aimed in particular at serving Canadian customers with a West Coast presence or focus, companies requiring disaster recovery capabilities across Canada, and US and international companies with Canadian hosting and connectivity requirements. To date, CentriLogic has deployed managed infrastructure in the new facility to support coast-to-coast DRaaS initiatives for Bayshore HealthCare and the Ontario Tire Stewardship.

Robert Offley, President and CEO of CentriLogic, said: “Over the past year, we’ve seen increasing demand from enterprise customers to deliver coast-to-coast capabilities for managed hosting solutions, disaster recovery, and private network services in Canada. Our expansion into the West Coast market enables us to deliver our end-to-end IT infrastructure solutions across Canada, increasing our geographic reach and extending our capabilities to enterprises requiring adaptable and dependable IT outsourcing solutions nationwide.”

Follow @BizReviewCANADA

Read the May 2016 issue of Business Review USA & Canada magazine

IT outsourcing CanadaRobert Offley President and CEO of CentriLogicRobert Offley
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI