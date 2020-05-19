CentriLogic expands in Vancouver

CentriLogic, a global provider of managed IT outsourcing solutions, is expanding its operations in Canada with a new facility in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The company currently owns and operates four data centres throughout the Greater Toronto Area. It can now deliver its portfolio of managed hosting, cloud, co-location, private network and disaster recovery as-a-service (DRaaS) solutions coast-to-coast for national and global enterprises that need the coverage. The expansion is aimed in particular at serving Canadian customers with a West Coast presence or focus, companies requiring disaster recovery capabilities across Canada, and US and international companies with Canadian hosting and connectivity requirements. To date, CentriLogic has deployed managed infrastructure in the new facility to support coast-to-coast DRaaS initiatives for Bayshore HealthCare and the Ontario Tire Stewardship.

Robert Offley, President and CEO of CentriLogic, said: “Over the past year, we’ve seen increasing demand from enterprise customers to deliver coast-to-coast capabilities for managed hosting solutions, disaster recovery, and private network services in Canada. Our expansion into the West Coast market enables us to deliver our end-to-end IT infrastructure solutions across Canada, increasing our geographic reach and extending our capabilities to enterprises requiring adaptable and dependable IT outsourcing solutions nationwide.”

