CES 2012 Highlights: Acer Aspire S5 Ultrabook

This year, Business Review Canada is one of the fortunate few that are able to attend Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2012. Checking out the newest and most innovative technology that is planned for 2012, Business Review Canada is featuring some real eye catchers that have been deemed by the publication as big highlights of the conference.

Acer Aspire S5 Ultrabook

Marketed as the “world’s thinnest Ultrabook”, Acer debuted its Aspire S5 at CES 2012. The Ultrabook features elegant design, Intel Core i3 to i7 processor capabilities and unique Acer technologies such as Acer Always Connect, Acer Green Instant On and MagicFlip.

Acer determined that consumers not only want, but need instant access to their computers. Therefore, Acer eliminated the hibernate function completely from its new Ultrabook. The Acer Green Instant On enables an instant-resume functionality, reducing the Ultrabook’s load time to 1.5 seconds.

Part of the instant access capabilities that Acer is heralding is Acer Always Connect.

“Acer Always Connect gets users online faster than conventional connections for better productivity and infotainment enjoyment. With their Facebook, Twitter and Outlook email accounts open, users can see updates instantly upon resuming. Furthermore, Acer Always Connect can wake up the Aspire S5 from a remote device like a smartphone. Access to all documents, music, pictures and video files is fast and always available,” said an official Acer press release.

Another cool feature, and one of the reasons the Acer Aspire S5 is so thin, is Acer’s new innovation MagicFlip. Concealing the HDMI, a thunderbolt and two USB 3.0 connections, the I/O port panel streamlines the slender design of the Aspire S5. Providing stealth as well as protection, Magic Flip is available at the press of a button.

The Acer Aspire S5 is an Ultrabook to anticipate. Acer expects to offer it for retail in Q2 of 2012.