CES 2012 Highlights: LG OLED HDTV

This year, Business Review Canada is one of the fortunate few that are able to attend Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2012. Checking out the newest and most innovative technology that is planned for 2012, Business Review Canada is featuring some real eye catchers that have been deemed by the publication as big highlights of the conference.

The 55 inch LG OLED 3D HDTV

OLED is the newest hyped TV tech innovation, but what does the O stand for exactly? Organic.

The difference between a regular LED and an OLED is the lack of lighbulbs behind the screen. OLEDs utilize electricity to create a phenomenal picture quality that shows off colors that were unheard of in previous LED/LCD displays.

LG’s OLED HDTV is incredibly thin. Measuring only 4 mm in thickness, the TV’s depth is about the size of three credit cards. “Recreating reality,” the LG OLED features LGs TRIPLE XD Engine.

“The OLED TV is the ultimate display device, a culmination of the sophisticated technological advances made by LG,” Havis Kwon, President and CEO of LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company. “This next-generation display will further strengthen LG’s position as a true leader and trend-setter of the home entertainment industry. It is the TV of dreams.”

The LG OLED HDTV is 55 inches, a display of 54.6 inches and a 0.4 inch bezel. Although large, the OLED is light, weighing only 16 pounds. Featuring a phenomenal 100,000,000:1 contrast ratio and green features that save consumers on utility costs, it’s clear this HDTV is something to look forward to.

When will we see it on retail shelves? LG expects the TV to come to market sometime in 2012 for both the US and Canada.