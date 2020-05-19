Article
Technology & AI

CES 2012 Highlights: LG OLED HDTV

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

This year, Business Review Canada is one of the fortunate few that are able to attend Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2012. Checking out the newest and most innovative technology that is planned for 2012, Business Review Canada is featuring some real eye catchers that have been deemed by the publication as big highlights of the conference.

The 55 inch LG OLED 3D HDTV

OLED is the newest hyped TV tech innovation, but what does the O stand for exactly? Organic.

The difference between a regular LED and an OLED is the lack of lighbulbs behind the screen. OLEDs utilize electricity to create a phenomenal picture quality that shows off colors that were unheard of in previous LED/LCD displays.

LG’s OLED HDTV is incredibly thin. Measuring only 4 mm in thickness, the TV’s depth is about the size of three credit cards. “Recreating reality,” the LG OLED features LGs TRIPLE XD Engine.

 

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Click here to read the latest edition of Business Review Canada

“The OLED TV is the ultimate display device, a culmination of the sophisticated technological advances made by LG,” Havis Kwon, President and CEO of LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company. “This next-generation display will further strengthen LG’s position as a true leader and trend-setter of the home entertainment industry. It is the TV of dreams.”

The LG OLED HDTV is 55 inches, a display of 54.6 inches and a 0.4 inch bezel. Although large, the OLED is light, weighing only 16 pounds. Featuring a phenomenal 100,000,000:1 contrast ratio and green features that save consumers on utility costs, it’s clear this HDTV is something to look forward to.

When will we see it on retail shelves? LG expects the TV to come to market sometime in 2012 for both the US and Canada. 

CES 2012LED tvLG Flat screenLG LED TV
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI