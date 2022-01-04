CES 2022: Show starts in Vegas missing tech’s biggest names

Microchip giant AMD, Proctor & Gamble, and gaming company MSI are the latest technology companies to pull out of participating at CES – the annual consumer electronics show which is traditionally used as a launchpad for new products and services, from Nokia to Netflix.

Those companies join tech giants Meta, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Twitter, Intel and many more that have withdrawn personal participation due to soaring cases of the omicron variant in the US. Other companies not attending CES this year include GM, Lenovo, T-Mobile, AT&T, and TikTok.

The show will still go ahead, taking place in Las Vegas from 5-7 January and closing a day earlier than usual as organisers adjust to the hybrid format.

However, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), organisers of the CES show, have been quick to point out that more than 2,200 exhibitors are still confirmed to attend the 2022 show in person, and a further 143 companies had signed up to replace those not attending in recent weeks. To put that into context, the 2019 event had twice as many companies exhibiting.

“As the world’s most influential technology event, CES is steadfast in its pledge to be the gathering place to showcase products and discuss ideas that will ultimately make our lives better,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA.

“We are shortening the show to three days and have put in place comprehensive health measures for the safety of all attendees and participants.”

History of technology product launches at CES

Over the years (the show was first held in June 1967 in New York), there have been significant product launches at CES which have cemented its reputation as the place where tech legends (and turkeys) are born:

1970 – Philips launches the first home VCR

1977 – Atari reveals its VCS videogame computer system

1981 – Philips and Sony unveil the Compact Disc player

1985 – Nintendo launches the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES)

1988 – Tetris unleashed on the world

1998 – DVD players dominate from multiple manufacturers

2001 – Microsoft unveils the Xbox console

2004 – Blu-ray Disc launched by Blu-ray Group

2005 – Bill Gates’ keynote Xbox360 demo shows an ‘out of memory’ error

2008 – Panasonic shows off 150-inch Plasma TV

2011 – 4G phones from Samsung, LG, HTC and Motorola

2018 – Sony Aibo robot steals the show

2020 – Uber Elevate flying taxi concept takes off

CES 2022 is a hybrid event with digital registration granting access to more than 40 live-streamed sessions, and the ability to engage with exhibitors.