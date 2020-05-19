Article
CES Innovation Awards: Smart Cities

May 19, 2020
The Consumer Electronics Show is an annual event, first held in 1967, that showcases next-generation developments in the field of consumer electronic products. Manufacturers, developers and suppliers from over 4,500 different companies attended the 2019 event, held in Las Vegas, Nevada, with more than 180,000 attendees.

Each year, the CES Innovation awards honor companies and products that have demonstrated outstanding feats of design and engineering. Event categories range from 3D Printing to Wearable Technologies to Cybersecurity to FItness, Sports and Biotech. Business Chief takes a look at five of the 11 honorees in the Smart Cities category.

Qlair

Designed and manufactured by MANN+HUMMEL, qlair is an environmental health data analytics application that uses air quality sensors and smart home systems to provide proactive clean air management solutions. The app can predict poor air quality events, allowing users to take preparatory steps.

Ekin Bike Patrol

Istanbul-based smart security and enforcement technology company, Ekin - Safe City Solutions unveils the world’s first smart patrol bike. Aimed at parking enforcement agencies around the world, the Bike Patrol uses number plate recognition technology to execute parking enforcement on the move.

Mycolisbox

Made by French tech company Decayeux, the Mycolisbox is an electronic, smart click & collect parcel solution for residential and commercial buildings. Users can use an application to access the electronically-secured lockers.

MatiPay

An IoT solution for transforming traditional vending machines into smart objects, MatiPay is made by Sitael SPA. The technology functions as a mobile payment system that digitizes cash payments for use in purchasing physical and online goods, allowing for users’ identification, analysis and engagement in one tap.

ZOMEKit for Apartment Buildings

Manufactured by ZOME Energy Networks Inc, the ZOMEKit converts apartment complexes into energy grid-aware smart buildings, that provide cost efficiencies and revenue generation. The ZOME gateway technology integrates blockchain support which allows thermostats and appliances to function as transactive energy devices.

 

For more information and the full list of honorees, click here.

