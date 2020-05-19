CES: Lubn Inc recieves 2019 innovation award for smart home product

Autonomous property management solutions company Lubn Inc announced this week it has received the 2019 award for innovation in the smart homes category at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas Nevada. Based in Seattle, Washington, Lubn Inc was founded in 2016 with the mission of creating “an intelligent and autonomous property management world.”

The CES innovation awards are awarded annually to recognize outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products.

In tandem with the award, Lubn has unveiled its latest product: the 4G/LTE key lockbox , the world’s first IoT smart lock with a visual authentication feature. Operating via an embedded camera that detects and responds to QR codes that can be distributed by property managers to intended visitors, the 4G/LTE key lockbox “photographs the visitor as they check-in. From here, the photo is sent to the manager’s phone via the 4G/LTE network, so they can be assured of the visitor’s identity.” Property managers can also unlock their buildings via the lock’s app.

The company’s products are also accompanied by the Lubn Dashboard, a proprietary web application that allows managers to track multiple properties, create individual security profiles for guests and record data concerning guests’ movements with the aim of leveraging better business decisions.

“Our team has made significant progress in creating the world’s most intelligent property management platform and we are well under way in democratizing the property management industry across all segments. We are excited to reveal our newest model and enhanced platform with the press and the public at CES,” said Charles Chang, co-founder and advisor.