CES: Wilkinson Baking unveils automated breadmaker

The Wilkinson Baking Company, a Bonin Ventures portfolio company, this week unveiled its new automated baking machine, BreadBot at the Consumer Electronics Show 2019 (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada. The BreadBot is “a first-of-its-kind, fully automated breadmaking machine.”

Wilkinson estimates that, in comparison to traditional supermarket supply and production techniques, Breadbot “produces loaves that are fresher, healthier, preservative free and eco-friendly.” The machine produces 10 loaves per hour, taking 90 minutes for the first loaf to be completed. SUbsequently, Breadbot produces a new loaf every six minutes, producing up to 235 loaves per day on a 24 hour production cycle.

The system can produce white, wheat, whole wheat, nine grain, sourdough and honey oat loaves. Retailers can schedule the machine to begin production before opening hours, without employee supervision.

According to the WIlkinson Baking Company, the BreadBot is expected to give retailers a 1900% increase in profits through the elimination and streamlining of “costly current bread distribution process, as well benefiting from increased consumer interest and maximized employee productivity.” Shipping dry ingredients to stores, in place of previously-baked bread, is expected to create six-fold efficiencies, as well as dramatically reduce wasted stock, as bread is baked according to immediate customer demand.

According to a report by Grand View Research, the global baking market is expected to reach US$19.4bn by 2025, with bread expected to account for $8.54bn of that figure.

"Bread is a staple of American life. But in most supermarkets today, it has lost its emotional connection with the shopper," said Randall Wilkinson, CEO of The Wilkinson Baking Company. "In the age of home delivery, The BreadBot attracts consumers back to the store because it delivers fresh, delicious bread that is produced with theater and engagement. We're so excited to bring CES back to basics with The BreadBot this year and to demonstrate how we have increased a retailers' bread sales by more than 30 percent while also decreasing the environmental impact."