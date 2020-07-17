C.H. Robinson/Microsoft: digitally transform supply chains

The collaboration between C.H. Robinson and Microsoft will look to integrate C.H. Robinson’s Navisphere technology and Microsoft’s Azure and Azure IoT technologies to make real time visibility possible within supply chains as well as accelerate innovation in transportation. In order to meet the changing demands of evolving global supply chains.

“The pace of change we’re seeing in the supply-chain industry today is unparalleled. Being able to quickly scale and adapt our technology is what helps give our customers a competitive advantage,” commented Chris O’Brien, chief commercial officer, C.H. Robinson.

“As we continue to invest and enhance our technology built by and for supply-chain experts, we look to partner with other best-in-class companies that bring the most value to our customers. Through Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform, we gain more scalability, premier data security and increased application speed, which benefit our customers and carriers around the world.”

Via the collaboration between the two companies, Navisphere - C.H. Robinson’s platform - will leverage the capabilities of Azure IoT Central to allow the integration of IoT device monitoring that measure temperature, shock, tilt, humidity, light and pressure in shipments. The technology will provide customers an increased level of intelligence about goods that move through the supply chain.

The collaboration which builds on C.H. Robinson and Microsoft’s history of working together. Via the partnership between the two organisations, will drive innovation within the supply chain to provide more predictability and proactive decision making to their business groups. In addition the two organisations will be able to scale and develop new solutions that drive supply chain efficiency, real time insights and visibility.

“We are committed to providing customers with a trusted, easy-to-use platform so they can build seamless, smart and secure solutions regardless of where they are on their IoT journey,” said Sam George, corporate vice president, Azure IoT, Microsoft. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with C.H. Robinson as it transforms the supply-chain industry by leveraging our Microsoft Azure and Azure IoT solutions.”

In addition to C.H. Robinson driving innovation on Azure. The logistics company will also leverage Dynamics 365 and Power BI to streamline its customer relationship management (CRM) platform. The capabilities will help C.H. Robinson maintains its commitment to customer centricity.

As part of the partnership with Microsoft, C.H. Robinson will integrate its real-time pricing, execution and transportation management tools into Dynamics 365, making its capabilities available to Microsoft customers.

“The supply chain of the future is smarter, less volatile and can be navigated with a new level of visibility thanks to the power of this relationship. Through this collaboration, our customers receive a greater competitive edge, as well as industry-leading insights and expertise,” said Jordan Kass, president of Managed Services at C.H. Robinson.

