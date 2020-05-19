Article
Technology & AI

Changeup in Google&#039;s newest VPs via Larry Page

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Written By: Nadia Ibanez

Larry Page is Google’s newest CEO and has already promoted six executives into senior VP positions, which will help to divide the search engine company into six different product categories. According to Mashable, this promotion is an effort to make Google leaner, less bureaucratic and more innovative. The executives will also be given greater control of the divisions they will now maintain.

The company’s new lineup of senior vice presidents is Alan Eustace, Vic Gundotra, Salar Kamangar, Sundar Pichai, Andy Rubin and Susan Wojcicki. Eustace (previously SVP of engineering and research) is now SVP of search, Gundotra is SVP of social, Kamangar is SVP of YouTube and video, Pichai is SVP of Chrome, Rubin is SVP of mobile and Wojcicki is SVP of ads, according to Mashable.

See top stories in the WDM Content Network:
Best Business Apps 
Tablets, iPhones, 3D TV Screens 
• Click here to read the latest edition of Business Review USA 

Google’s Operating Committee was always a large part of management at the search engine, along with vital decision making. Media sources believe that Page’s change in VPs may be for a way for the company to shift power to make for a more entrepreneurial force in the technology and Internet industries.

Larry Page has been looking for ways to increase efficiencies and entrepreneurship, while reducing bureaucracy at Google. The massive search engine is hoping to improve its social strategy, and not to mention, take care of its privacy policies with users.

GoogleLarry PageGoogle executivesGoogle operations
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI