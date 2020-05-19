Article
Technology & AI

Chegg to Offer Online Textbooks

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

Chegg has announced its plan to expand its digital offerings to include e-textbooks and more digital content.

 In addition to its already well-known textbook rental service, Chegg has plans to enhance its services and reach a new level as a social education platform. New services to be offered on Chegg include homework help, course selection and class notes.

"Our goal is to connect students to the resources and tools they need to help make them be more successful throughout their academic life," said Dan Rosensweig, president and CEO at Chegg. "With the growing adoption of e-readers and tablets, Chegg is fulfilling its promise to students by providing them with the content they need in the formats they want- and with help from our publisher partners -  at a price they can afford."

 

As more leading education  publishers choose to distribute through Chegg, the company will able to ensure students have every major college textbook title they need.  Current partners with Chegg include: Cengage Learning, Elsevier, F.A. Davis, Macmillan, McFarland, McGraw-Hill, Oxford University Press, Rowman & Littlefield, Taylor and Francis, and Wiley.

Chegg’s e-textbook offering will provide an enhanced reading experience. Students will have one-click subject navigation, text highlight capabilities and more.

Even more, Chegg is offering a new “read while you wait” tool which will allow students access to a digital version of their textbook while they  wait for their Chegg textbook rental to arrive. 

