Cisco helps businesses simplify data visibility

In an announcement made by Cisco the company has announced the launch of its new internet of things (IoT) solutions to help simplify asset and facility monitoring.

With many organisations operating in commercial buildings with limited capacity, alongside supporting a mobile workforce, Cisco identifies the importance of having actionable data to better manage network equipment performance and maintenance.

As a result, Cisco has launched two innovative IoT sensor solutions - Meraki MT and Industrial Asset Vision - to simplify installations and provide enhanced security and scale.

“Remote visibility and operation has become increasingly important not just for efficiencies but to also effectively manage the post-COVID industrial environment,” commented Kevin Prouty, Group Vice President for IDC Energy and Manufacturing Insights.

“Remote monitoring solutions that are fast and simple to deploy across the enterprise from IT to OT provide clear business value. Cisco’s new Industrial Asset Vision and Cisco Meraki MT solutions potentially simplify deployments and move towards unifying the data needed for resilient decision-making. Industrial companies need their data to be managed across silos and to be secure from endpoint to insights.”

Cisco’s customers operate in a range of industries including utilities, oil and gas, education, healthcare, manufacturing and retail, many of which have already deployed its newest solutions to improve day-to-day operations, as well as mitigate business disruptions and downtime.

“Connecting sensors to the network and gaining access to multiple dashboards and its correlated data has become an increasingly challenging requirement at scale within today’s OT environments. With this announcement, Cisco is taking another step forward to provide customers and partners with scalable, simple solutions that provide end-to-end visibility and automation,” concluded Vikas Butaney, General Manager of IoT, Cisco.

