Cisco study: actionable insights for security operations

In a double-blind, independently analyzed survey of 4,800 security, IT and privacy professionals across 25 countries, Cisco has released its ‘2021 Security Outcomes Study’. In the study the company looks at what practices can foster greater security, as well as enabling business and operating efficiency.

The survey identified that change is a core factor in cybersecurity success. On average, programs with a proactive, best of breed tech refresh strategy are 12.7% more likely to have overall security success.

However, many organisations lack the budget or expertise to adopt such a strategy, Cisco identifies that, “s strategy to migrate to cloud and SaaS security solutions can help close this gap. Subscription-based solutions are affordable, easy to deploy and integrate, while automatic updates ensure the technology is continually modernized without additional cost or effort.”

Other findings from the report:

The second most important factor for cybersecurity success is a well integrated technology stack, which is reported to increase the probability of success on average by 10.5%

Establishing a security culture for the entire organisation to adopt, was also reported by Cisco as a significant factor

Simply knowing potential cyber risks did not correlate with overall success

“Security practitioners need to make fast, informed decisions. Yet they are often armed with dozens of tools from multiple vendors, requiring a fair amount of duct tape to get them to work together. This creates complexity, cost, and overhead. Cisco’s 2021 Security Outcomes Study helps teams prioritize practices that not only secure the business, but also play a significant role in enabling its growth and success. Even in the face of an ever-changing threat landscape and shrinking budgets, successful security outcomes are possible,” commented Mike Hanley, Chief Information Security Officer at Cisco.

