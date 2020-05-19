Cision buys Falcon.io to improve Comms Cloud

Chicago-based public relations and earned media media company Cision announced this week its acquisition of Falcon.io, a global social media company with offices in New York, Copenhagen, Sofia, Berlin, Melbourne and Budapest. Falcon.io specializes in social media marketing insights for worldwide brands, managing “comprehensive social media marketing programs through publishing, engagement, listening, advertising and measurement”.

Falcon.io’s current client roster includes global brands such as Carlsberg, Toyota, William Grant & Sons, Momondo, Panasonic and Coca-Cola. Going forward from the acquisition, Falcon.io’s platform will continue to be offered as a standalone service, providing a platform for “marketers, advertisers, and customer experience professionals.”

Cision will also integrate the platform into its Cision Communications Cloud, which will expand the suite’s social media capabilities to “enable marketing and communications professionals to fully integrate their campaigns across owned, earned and paid media.”

Kevin Akeroyd, Cision CEO praised the acquisition and the service Falcon.io provides in a press release: "Falcon.io is an industry leader in Europe and fast-emerging in the U.S. for social media marketing. By adding their social marketing solutions to the Cision portfolio, we are finally allowing industry professionals to execute sophisticated social media campaigns across paid, owned, and earned media that spans the entire customer journey.

Falcon.io will round out our vision for holistic earned media management that includes not only engagement on broadcast, print, and open web/mobile media channels, but social media as well."

"Social media is core to today's customer experience, with nearly 2.5 billion users. At Falcon.io, we take pride in providing world-class brands with our leading social media marketing solution," Ulrik Bo Larsen, Falcon.io founder and CEO said of Cision.

"Cision's earned media management vision and leading comms technology is very synergistic to the Falcon vision of offering best in class technology to streamline an array of related social media and customer experience use cases on one strong technology platform. Together, we will provide our customers with an unparalleled, complete communications solution."