Coconut Software joins forces with Google

Saskatoon-based software company Coconut has stated that its recent partnership with Google will enhance its customers’ experience.

The company, which provides appointment scheduling solutions, is confident that its product can drive efficiencies, growth and value. Recognising that customers’ needs are constantly changing, Coconut’s platform provides an agile suite of data collection methods.

The collaboration will mean US-based customers can book appointments directly via Google using a ‘reserve with Google’ feature.

“Creating frictionless opportunities that facilitate customer engagement is our focus,” said Katherine Regnier, Coconut Founder and CEO, in a press release.

“Today’s consumers expect fast, convenient, digital experiences, so the ability to book appointments directly through Google Search is set to be a game-changer and we’re excited to bring this to our clients.”

Software: a booming Canadian sector

Coconut isn’t the only software company to report a recent growth in business.

Jobber: Starting in 2011 with a team of three people, CEO Sam Pillar has managed to transform Jobber into a company helping over 70,000 customers in 43 countries.

Believing that SMEs are the future of modern business, but aware that many struggle to turn a profit in the first five years, the Edmonton-based company is dedicated to providing management software for field service companies.

According to the company’s website, Jobber’s mission is “to build a powerful but easy to use system that would automate the day-to-day work of small businesses. For us, success would be helping small business owners move more efficiently, survive changes in the economy, support their families and communities, and WIN at creating something on their own.”

Shopify: An emerging rival to Amazon as the leading e-marketplace, Shopify is undergoing rapid expansions in the Canadian market.

Lynsey Thorton, VP at Shopify, discussed new plans for developments in Vancouver, such as the intention to hire 1,000 new workers.

“We see a lot of growth happening in Vancouver, but we believe we can offer something different,” she said

“I was Shopify’s first employee in Vancouver, and it’s always been clear to me that there’s a huge local talent presence here.”

