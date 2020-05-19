Article
comScore Reveals Canadians Leading in Internet Usage

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
comScore released Friday its 2012 Canada Digital Future in Focus Report. Examining Internet trends in categories such as web usage and demographics, social media, online video, digital advertising, mobile and search, comScore founds some interesting facts about how Canadians use the Internet.

“The digital media industry in Canada is evolving in extraordinary ways, largely driven by today’s multi-platform consumer engaging with content across a variety of media,” said Bryan Segal, vice president, comScore Canada. “2012 is poised to be a defining year for digital as consumers grow their engagement with social, video, mobile and other emerging media. As Canadian businesses shift more of their ad dollars and investments online, it is more important than ever to understand the key trends being seen across platforms to devise effective marketing strategies and deliver digital ROI.”

comScore found that Canada is still leading the world in online engagement. Visitors in Canada spend an average 45 hours per month online, which shows that advertisers and digital marketers have a good opportunity to reach their target markets.

 

In social media, Facebook is nearing its visitor saturation but other social networks still have room for growth. Twitter, LinkedIn, and Tumblr in Canada are seeing an upward trend. For social media engagement, Facebook is still leading the usage trend with an increase in time on site and page views.

Online videos in Canada are also becoming increasingly more popular. Canadians video views has grown 58 per cent with YouTube leading the pack hosting 1 out of every 2 videos viewed in Canada.

On the display advertising front, advertising in general is becoming more social. Utilizing prime locations on social media sites to attract traffic, or ads that feature a brand’s Facebook page and attract more click through, social media is leading digital advertising in Canada.

Finally, smartphone penetration has reached 45 per cent with daily mobile content usage growing upwards of 50 per cent in certain key content categories.

 

See the full report here:www.comscore.com/2012CanadaDigitalFutureinFocus

