Article
Technology & AI

Daimler Trucks testing driverless convoys on US public highways

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The North American Trucking branch of Daimler AG, the company behind Mercedes, has announced that it will be testing digitally connected driverless trucks on selected US highways in Oregon and Nevada.

The autonomous trucks will be tested in a platooning operation, with long highways being predominant for this kind of trucking. The vehicles were tested successfully previously, but have now received the green light for further testing whilst pairing multiple trucks.

The initiative is in reaction to increasing customer interest in the automated and connected driving market of commercial transport, a sector that new autonomous technologies are largely going to be geared towards.

See also:

“We see growing customer interest in platooning. This technology stands for more efficiency and safety. Platooning technology is not meant to replace drivers – it’s designed to help drivers. When the world is ready for platooning, DTNA will have a proven solution,” said Roger Nielsen, President and CEO of Daimler.

“Right now, we are driving Freightliners in platoons every day. I have personally driven one of our trucks in a connected mode. My experience has been impressive.”

The company is staying ahead in order to retain its predominance in the North American truck market, with its Freightliner and Western Star brands accounting for 40% of the regional market share.

The announcement was made at the North American Vehicle Show, held in Atlanta between 24th - 28th September, an event that featured some of the biggest names in the industry including Cummins, Navistar as well as Freightliner.

autonomous vehiclesDaimler AG
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI