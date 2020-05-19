DataBank Announces New CEO & Executive Appointments

DataBank, a leading provider of business solutions for data center, cloud, interconnectivity, and managed services, announced today that Raul Martynek has been named Chief Executive Officer, replacing Tim Moore, who will be retiring from the Company at the end of the month.

Martynek, a seasoned telco and data center executive, will move from his senior post in parent company Digital Bridge's Data Center team. Moore will continue as an advisor until the end of the year.

The company also announced that CFO Kevin Ooley has been promoted to President and CFO.

“I really felt this was the right time for me to make this transition and, when I approached the board with my decision, I was asked to create the plan for succession,” said Moore. “I could not be happier about leaving the company in such good hands. I am very proud of what we have accomplished and I couldn’t be more excited to watch the business continue to grow under the leadership of Raul and Kevin.”

Martynek can boast an extensive track record managing and growing telecommunications and internet infrastructure companies over the last 20 years. He was most recently CEO of Net Access, a New-York-metro based colocation and managed services company, acquired by Cologix. Prior to that, he was CEO of three other telecommunications infrastructure companies, including Voxel dot Net, Smart Telecom Co., and Infohighway Communications, as well as the COO at Eureka Networks.

Martynek said: “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join such a great team. DataBank has built a tremendous platform with a strong presence in all their markets and deep customer relationships. I’m excited to leverage my past experiences to continue to grow the company and expand our services portfolio in response to our customers’ needs.

"DataBank will continue to undertake new developments, pursue tuck-in acquisitions as well as evaluate strategic transformational transactions consistent with our strategy. I am especially pleased that Kevin will be taking on additional executive responsibilities as President and I expect him to have a tremendous impact on the business.”

DataBank chairman Mike Faust commented: “Raul has a proven track record of success in our industry and that gives me great confidence that the company will continue to flourish. I look forward to working with Raul, Kevin and the rest of the executive team in building the leading data center and managed services provider in our sector.”

Digital Bridge CEO Marc Ganzi added: “Raul has been a close and trusted advisor for quite some time and he is the perfect choice to lead DataBank. Under Tim’s guidance DataBank has enjoyed wonderful success, and I am confident Raul’s skills and prior experiences will continue to drive DataBank’s continued expansion."