Article
Technology & AI

DeepMind will build on ties with Google with new US team

By Catherine Rowell
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Since being acquired by Google in 2014, AI company DeepMind has gone from strength to strength, receiving investments from several renowned individuals, such as Horizons Ventures, Elon Musk (Space X) and Jaan Tallinn, who was part of the development of Skype, which has since been acquired by Microsoft.

It has recently been reported that the London based company will be developing a US team to strengthen ties and develop further collaborative links. DeepMind’s ongoing success can be seen in their number of staff, which originally started at 70, and is now over 350.

The company is seen as highly appealing for researchers, who have moved from rival companies such as Amazon and Facebook, in addition to University of Cambridge and Oxford respectively to engage in DeepMind’s activities.

A spokesperson told Business Insider, "we’re hiring a small DeepMind Applied team in Mountain View to bridge the gap between Google and our team in London, helping us collaborate even more closely to bring our research breakthroughs to Google users around the world."

In addition to working on technological solutions with regards to AI, DeepMind are working on providing solutions in areas such as health and energy.  The company has published several research papers, of which has won them several awards.

A stronger collaboration with the teams in the US will only seek to strengthen ongoing ties and further research undertaken.

Follow @BizReviewUSA and @NellWalkerMG

Read the December issue of Business Review USA & Canada here

Googledeepmind
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI