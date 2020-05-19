Article
Technology & AI

Dell Announces New Tablet Release Late 2012

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Dell surprised the tech world by announcing its plans to release a consumer tablet later this year. Dell has stayed relatively clear of the tablet market frenzy, employing a wait-and-see attitude that hopefully will serve the company well.

Other companies like Hewlett Packard and RIM who enthusiastically entered the market have crashed and burned after competing against Apple’s popular and constantly-updated iPad.

Dell’s chief commercial officer Steve Felice told Reuters that the company believes it has a better grasp of the needs of tablet consumers, namely providing a good “ecosystem” as well as good hardware.

“When you are talking about [a] PC, people are more focused on the hardware itself. When you are talking about [a] tablet or smartphone, people are interested in the overall environment it’s operating in,” Felice explained. “As we have matured in this, we are spending a lot more time in the overall ecosystem.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Best Tablets for Your Business

$1.7 Million in BlackBerry PlayBooks Stolen

Apple Releases 2 New MacBook Airs and Cuts MacBook

Read the latest Business Review Canada!

This wouldn’t be Dell’s first rodeo in terms of tablets, as the company has released the marginally popular netbook-tablet hybrid Inspiron Duo and Latitude XT3, the expensive Latitude ST, and the short-lived Android-based Streak 7. However, Felice’s announcement signals Dell’s decision to “enter this market in a bigger way.”

Concrete details such as the tablet’s operating system has not been released but Felice noted that the company would base their decision largely on consumer opinion. Both Windows 8 and Google’s Android were mentioned as possible options.

“We like Windows 8 but we continue to develop with Android as well. We are still going to be more choice-driven, based on the feedback we get from customers,” said Felice.

Hopefully this venture will pay off for Dell but it will be interesting to see if tablet consumers can be wrenched away from their iPads, especially with the upcoming releases of both the iPad 3 and the rumored October release of the iPad 4.

Story sourced from Reuters and PC Magazine

 

Windows 8GoogleRIMApple
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI