Dell: faster deployment of hybrid cloud for data centers

Dell Technologies advances its cloud technology, making it easier to buy and scale hybrid clouds, lowering barriers and increasing time to value.

In a recent global report conducted by ESG Research, sponsored by Dell Technologies, it was discovered that there is an increase in the importance of a cloud hybrid strategy that has seamless compatibility between the public cloud and an on-premise infrastructure, with 83% of organisations wanting the freedom to run workloads in the cloud of their choice.

“In this hybrid and multi-cloud era, organisations see cloud computing as an operating model and not a destination. They are seeking simplified IT experiences with common operations and cost transparency wherever their workloads are located,” said Deepak Patil, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud Platforms and Solutions, Dell Technologies. “With the latest Dell Technologies Cloud enhancements, we are focused on delivering this for customers and helping them stand up or scale their hybrid clouds faster than ever before while enjoying consistent infrastructure, services and operations.”

SEE ALSO:

What does Dell Technologies new cloud advancements mean for its users?

With the release of its new subscription-based configurations, customers will be able to deploy a hybrid cloud solution in 14 days, and have the ability to scale their environment in five days, making it one of the fastest cloud deployments in the industry.

What is currently included in the subscription?

The new subscription is now available with Dell EMC VxRail, and includes hardware, software and the services needed to get a hybrid cloud up and running. Technology experts are also available to help with the deployment, expansion and retirement, to provide a single point of support.

“With the latest Dell Technologies Cloud release, customers can take advantage of flexible consumption models and expertise to scale hybrid cloud environments faster than ever before. The combination of quick time to value and consistent operations across cloud operating models addresses the challenges many have with hybrid cloud initiatives today,” commented Bob Laliberte, Senior Analyst, ESG Research.

For more information on business topics in the United States, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief USA.

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter.