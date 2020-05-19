Digital Reality opens 46MW data center facility in Toronto

A global provider of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, has opened up anew major data center in Toronto.

Digital Reality has announced that it has opened its third data center in Toronto, providing 46MW of critical power capacity to the Greater Toronto Area.

Located at the site of the former Toronto Star printing plant at One Century Place, Vaughan, Ontario,

“Toronto is home to a booming financial services industry and a burgeoning roster of large technology companies and emerging tech startups for whom digital transformation is driving enterprise initiatives,” said Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein.



Related stories:

Microsoft opens new Canadian datacentres

Amazon Web Services names Montreal as site for first Canadian data centre

Samsung opens new AI research centre in Toronto

“This new facility will empower our customers to successfully tackle their unique digital transformation objectives with agile data center solutions built for growth and harnessing the power of proximity needed for latency-sensitive applications,” said Erich Sanchack, Digital Realty’s Executive Vice President of Operations.

The wholesale data centre spans over 66,000 square metres (711,000 square feet) with a critical power capacity of up to 46 megawatts.

Engineered to deliver a Power Usage Effectiveness of 1.25 annualized at full capacity, TOR1 is on track to be one of Canada’s most advanced data centres, delivering top efficiency and reliability to Toronto’s thriving business community.