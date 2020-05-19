Article
Technology & AI

Disney Research has developed instant wireless charging

By Catherine Rowell
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Although technology is increasingly making life easier for individuals and creating innovative solutions, the traditional process of charging mobile devices has remained the same. However, Disney Research is set to revolutionise this.

The organisation has been working behind the scenes to implement instant wireless charging, which will allow it to work in a similar way to everyday Wi-Fi and charge devices instantly as users enter homes and establishments.

Through developing a prototype room to test the technology, which could replace batteries and repetitive charging points in the future, it will reduce the number of wires which are embedded in homes and organisations and devices will instead be charged through a magnetic field and electric waves.

However, the only challenge Disney Research faces is implementing this within everyday establishments, as the prototype room is completely constructed with aluminium panelling, with a copper pole placed within the centre, creating a continual rotation of power. Although highly beneficial in theory, it will be interesting to see how Disney implements this worldwide.

In the journal, PLOS One, Disney researchers Matthew J. Chabalko, Mohsen Shahmohammadi and Alanson P. Sample are set to make the notion a reality through quasistatic cavity resonance (QSCR). However, there are concerns with regards to endangering human health, being so close to such electric waves, but it will be on a low frequency in order to diminish this risk.

Follow @BizReviewUSA and @NellWalkerMG

Read the February issue of Business Review USA & Canada here 

 

Disney Research wireless charging
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI